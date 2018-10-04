CBCO Blood Drive Tuesday In Ava

The Ava R-I School district is hosting a Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive on Tuesday, Oct. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The blood drive bus will be located at Ava High School parking lot by the PAC building.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID.

Supplies of type O negative and A positive blood are at less than normal levels.

Each blood donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program.

For more information, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.