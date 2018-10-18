Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Oct. 3– Caney Church came together Wed. evening singing.

Bro. Hi Lambeth welcomed everyone. Bro. Jim Lafferty said the prayer.

Bro. Hi read Psalms 46.

God is our refuge and strength. Through all our troubles, He will be with us if we ask and trust Him. We need to listen, be still, and know He is God. Only by the blood of Jesus will we make Heaven.

We had a good discussion on these words. We heard good scripture read and opinions given.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth. We are so thankful for them. We don’t have many, but they will be soul winners for Christ.

Oct. 10– Wed. evening Caney Church met to praise the Lord and to study His word.

Bro. Jack Essary took the service prayer requests. Praise reports were taken. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer.

Jack read Isaiah 64.

Jesus is coming. Are you prepared?

Even with forgiveness we will be as filthy rags. This world will be destroyed. Only by His mercy will we make heaven.

We had a great discussion on His word. We learn a lot at our services. It is always very interesting.

Sis. Melba Austin led in prayer. Jack read Hebrews 11:4-10 for our devotion. Without faith we can do nothing. With faith we can accomplish the impossible.

After a good Sunday School lesson, we had a time of testimony. Janice Lafferty, Jeff Shipley.

Service continued with congregational singing.

Special music by Melissa Harmon, Le-Ann Kinyon, and Melba Austin.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was Ephesians 3:14-21. Is Christ in your heart? Are you grounded in Him? Are we seeking the mystery of Christ? Preaching & teaching God’s word is part of the riches in glory. Are you saved to the uttermost? Let God have His way in your life. God is still alive and in the saving business.

Services closed with a special time of prayer for Ally Clemans. We are praying she is well soon.

Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer. We had a time of testimony with Janice and Jim Lafferty.

Sing for the King ministries will be at Caney Church Sun. morning. They go into MO prisons and witness to the men and women there. Please pray for this ministry. They will come to your church and share what they do. We will have a Chili/Soup lunch following, then the Hay Ride after that. Come for any or all. You will be welcome.

Special music by Kathleen Chaney.

Bro. Jim Lafferty spoke Sun. evening. His scripture was Luke 16:1-9. We need to be teaching our youth to serve the living God. The world is wiser in worldly ways and can lead them away from the Lord. Great day in the Lord.