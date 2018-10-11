Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Caney Church’s Wed. evening service began with singing praises to the Lord.

Bro. Jim Lafferty welcomed everyone and prayer requests/praise reports taken. Sis. Janice Lafferty led in prayer.

Bro. Jim read Acts 20:17-the end of the chapter.

Paul is telling the people how important repentance is, and to testify of Christ and what He’s done. Beware of the worldly things taking you over. The church was, and is, bought by the blood of Christ. Good thoughts on wonderful scriptures.

We had a good time discussing God’s word.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth. She is faithful in teaching them.

Sunday School opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests/praise reports were taken. We have lots of concerns. Sis. Lila Robert led in prayer. Jack read Ps. 51:1-12 for our devotion.

After a good Sunday School lesson, we had a time of testimony. Melissa Harmon, Lila Roberts, Hi Lambeth, Melba Austin, and Elsie Combs.

Praise/worship continued with congregational singing.

Special music by Melissa Harmon and Le-Ann Kinyon. They always do a good job, but today was extra special. Pastor Bill Austin brought the morning message. His scripture was John 2:1-7, 13-16, Numbers 21:5-9.

God does miracles through salvation. Healing of the soul & healing of the body. Pray with faith believing God hears and answers prayer.

A very good message.

Sunday at Caney, we began singing praises to the Lord.

Bro. Bill led in prayer.

We had a wonderful time of testimony with Jack Essary, Junior Lawrence, and Janice Lafferty.

Special music by Kathleen Chaney.

Bro. Jim Lafferty was the speaker Sunday evening. I Kings 2:1-4 was his scripture.

If we knew when we were going to die what would we do? Would we wait til the last to accept Christ, or would we be about the Lord’s business? Would we be telling others of Christ’s love? Would we be working for those rewards God has promised. Let’s not only get ready, but be ready to meet the Lord. The life here is worth it. The life eternal will be even better. A great day in the Lord at Caney.

Come worship with us at Caney. You are welcome.