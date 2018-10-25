Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Fall Art Show, Ava Art Guild, Oct. 24-Nov. 3rd, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 303 E. Washington Ave.

***

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Thursdays, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

***

The Do. Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. will host a trail ride on Wed. October 31, 10 a.m. at Willy Lee’s at Glade Top. Contact: 417-796-2912.

***

The Do. Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. will host an overnight trail ride on Friday and Saturday Nov. 2-3 at Brushy Creek in Black, MO. Contact: 573-269-4600

***

Fourth Friday Singing, Benefit for Loren and Hazel Maggard Friday, Oct. 26 7 p.m. at Mt. Olive Church (Highlonesome).Love offering will be taken. Chili/soup will be served afterwards. All singers are welcome.

***

Bradleyville Fall Craft Festival, Saturday, Oct. 17th, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Bradleyville School.

***

Hayride and BBQ at Mt. Olive Church (Highlonesome), Saturday, Oct. 27th. Everyone invited. Hayride at 4:00 pm. Food afterwards. Everyone welcome. Pastor: Jerry Loveland

***

Ava High School Class of 1970 Gathering, Sat. Oct. 27, 1-5 p.m. at Weaver Inn, on the NE Corner of the Square in Mansfield, MO. 417-924-2600. Drinks & snacks provided.

***

Happy Home Church Singing, Saturday night, Oct., 27, at 7 p.m.

***

Ava Eagles #3748 Halloween Party & Costume Contest, Saturday, Oct. 27th with DJ Shumate Band. $7 non-members; $5 members.

***

Oct. 28th, 10 a.m. Sing for the King ministries, a prison ministry, will join services at Caney Church on W Hwy. across from Beaver Creek Canoe rental. Chili/Soup lunch following, then the Hay Ride after that. Come for any or all. You will be welcome.

***

Ava Eagles #3748 Open Door Party & Benefit for the family of Baby Bethany Lewis, Saturday, Nov. 3rd, 11 am. – Midnight. Chili Cook-Off 11a.m. – 1p.m., Pool Tournament Noon registration; Texas Hold ‘Em 3 p.m. registration; Karoke 8 p.m. – Midnight.

