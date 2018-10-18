Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Thursdays, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Evangelist Garry Hall will be preaching Sunday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at Liberty Full Gospel Church in Republic, MO, Pastor Dee Stagner.

The Do. Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. will host a trail ride on Sat., Oct. 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Buzzard’s Roost, on Hwy. Z in Ozark Co. Contact: 417-989-0813.

The Do. Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. will host a trail ride on Wed. October 24, 10 a.m. at Twin Star Ranch, Hwy. Z in Ozark Co. Contact: 417-989-0813.

The Do. Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. will host a trail ride on Wed. October 31, 10 a.m. at Willy Lee’s at Glade Top. Contact: 417-796-2912.

Benefit Singing, Friday, Oct. 26 at Mt. Olive Church for Loren and Hazel Maggard. 7p.m.. Love offering will be taken. Chili/soup will be served afterwards. All singers are welcome.

Hayride and BBQ at Mt. Olive Church, Saturday, Oct. 27th. Everyone invited. Hayride at 4:00 pm. Food afterwards. Everyone welcome. Pastor: Jerry Loveland

Ava High School Class of 1970 Gathering, Sat. Oct. 27, 1-5 p.m. at Weaver Inn, on the NE Corner of the Square in Mansfield, MO. 417-924-2600. Drinks & snacks provided.

Oct. 28th, 10 a.m. Sing for the King ministries, a prison ministry, will join services at Caney Church on W Hwy. across from Beaver Creek Canoe rental. Chili/Soup lunch following, then the Hay Ride after that. Come for any or all. You will be welcome.

