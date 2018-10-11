Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park at the Upper Park Covered Pavilion in Ava. 6-7p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Regular monthly meetings of the Ava Area Ambulance District board have been rescheduled to the second Thursday each month. The October meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 11, at 5:30 p.m., at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

The Do. Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. will host an overnight trail ride on Thurs., Oct. 11- Sunday, Oct. 14 at Big Creek in Hartshorn, MO. Contact: 877-932-4846.

Revival-Thurs.-Sat. Oct. 11-13 at Thornfield Southern Baptist Church in Thornfield, MO. 7 p.m. nightly.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Poker Run, Saturday, Oct. 13th. Registration at 9 a.m. at Antler Package & Pizza, 610 High Street, Gainesville, MO. 68 mile route.

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society will have their monthly meeting Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 at 6:30 at the Museum. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County will meet on the third Tuesday of the month, Oct. 16, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

The Do. Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. will host a trail ride on Wed., Oct. 17 at Champion Store on Hwy. WW. Contact: 417-683-4864.

The Do. Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. will host a trail ride on Sat., Oct. 20 at Buzzard’s Roost, on Hwy. Z in Ozark Co. Contact: 417-989-0813.

The Ava Country Club Board has scheduled a Club Work Day for Saturday, Oct. 20 with work starting in the morning. Everyone is asked to mark the date on their calendar, and come out and help finish the cleanup/repair job.

