Cabool Farm Fest Friday and Saturday

Cabool Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Farm Fest and Outdoors in the Ozarks Expo, Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13 on Cannaday Lane. Over 45 farm, home, craft, food and sales vendors will be in attendance during this two day event in conjunction with the Ozarks Older Iron Club’s Fall Tractor Show and Pull.

Demonstrations and old time equipment will be on display at the Iron Club grounds with a daily tractor parade at 11 a.m. to cover both grounds. MFA will host informational sessions at their tent throughout the day.

Smokey Bear will be at Farm Fest on Friday, from 2-4 p.m. A variety of food options are available at Farm Fest ranging from BBQ to Cajun, kettle corn and pork rinds, carnival treats, Mexican street corn, breakfast and lunch quesadillas, gourmet hot dogs and much more.

On Saturday, kids are invited to participate in a number of free contests including sack races, turtle races, watermelon eating contest, greased pig contest and hula hoop contest. Face painting, helicopter rides, games and a craft are also available on Saturday. A few small live animals will also be around for kids to pet and feed.

Businesses from across the area will be displaying services, offering give a ways and raffles. Custom T-shirt sales, hand crafted jewelry, crafts, bake sale and more will also be at the event. Hours are Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more details, go to Facebook or call the Cabool Chamber at 417-962-3002.