Breedon – Clara Lafferty

Pastor Cub Lafferty began services with the reading of Psalm 24. Evelyn Harper dismissed us to Sunday School classes with prayer.

The children’s lesson was from Exodus 16:2-18, 31. God cares for our needs. He took care of the children of Israel as they journeyed from Egypt. He cares for our needs today.

The adult class studied from Acts, Chapters 6-8. Questions and answers were completed and next week’s questions were read. Ronnie Thomas asked the blessing on the offering before the congregational singing.

Ronnie, Sue and Judy Willis sang a special song.

Pastor Cub’s message was from Luke 2:25-3:6.

After the invitation for salvation was extended, we had special prayer for Clara Lafferty who is in the hospital.