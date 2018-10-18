Breedon – Clara Lafferty

Cub opened services at Breedon Church on Oct. 14. reading Psalm 134. Sue offered the opening prayer. We were dismissed to Sunday School where we read Acts Chapters 4-6. David took up the collection and offered the blessing. The congregation sang. David & Susie sang and played specials.

Judy, Ronny, and Sue joined David and Susie in a hymn. Judy, Susie, Rachel and Rayla sang specials too.

Cub preached from Acts chapters 3 and 4 and John 1:10-33.

An invitational hymn was extended and then services closed with a prayer.

There are no Sunday evening services until spring.