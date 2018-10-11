Breedon – Clara Lafferty

Opening Sunday School, Joe Lafferty read the 28th Psalms. Evelyn Harper said the opening prayer. Our lesson was the first Chapter of Acts. We read the next two chapters.

David Williams took up the morning offering. Bill Harper asked the blessing on it. The congregation sang a few songs.

Susie Sisco & David Williams played “Empty Mansion.” Wilma Hampton sang “Some Call It Heaven.” David Williams sang “I Claim the Blood.” Susie played for David.

Joe Lafferty preached at the 11 o’clock. Judy Willis sang “Jesus is Precious to Me.” Joe Lafferty’s text was the 2nd Chapter of James, on faith. Faith without works is dead.

Invitation song, “One More Soul.” We were dismissed by Ronnie Thomas.

Evening service started at 6 p.m. We sang a few congregational songs. Joe Lafferty read the first Chapter of First Peter. We also discussed Peter’s life about the time he wrote the book. We had a short testimony service. Ronnie Thomas dismissed us in prayer.

Friday night, the 12th, is our singing at 7 p.m. Come and help us praise the Lord.