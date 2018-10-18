BONITA ANGELINE STAFFORD ESTATE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI
PROBATE DIVISION
In the Estate of )
BONITA ANGELINE STAFFORD, )
Case No. 18DG-PR00015
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT
AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF BONITA ANGELINE STAFFORD, Deceased:
You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representative will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interest therein and for distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, on November 20, 2018, or as may be continued by the Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement.
Daniel P. Wade, Attorney
Wade Law Firm, LLC
PO Box 698, Ava, MO 65608
Anthony Dean Stafford
Personal Representative
1532 Skyview,
Holts Summit, MO 65043
Dates of Publication: 10/18; 10/25; 11/1; 11/8
PROOF OF MAILING OF COPY OF NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION
Anthony Dean Stafford on oath states that a copy of the above Notice was mailed by the undersigned on October 11, 2018, by ordinary mail, according to law, to:
• Lavona Stafford, 14 Greenwood Circle Apt B, Warrensburg, MO 64093
The foregoing is made under oath or affirmation and its representations are true and correct to the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, subject to the penalties of making a false affidavit or declaration.
Anthony Dean Stafford
Personal Representative
1532 Skyview
Holts Summit, MO 65043
