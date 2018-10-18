BONITA ANGELINE STAFFORD ESTATE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of )

BONITA ANGELINE STAFFORD, )

Case No. 18DG-PR00015

Deceased. )

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF BONITA ANGELINE STAFFORD, Deceased:

You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representative will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interest therein and for distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, on November 20, 2018, or as may be continued by the Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement.

Daniel P. Wade, Attorney

Wade Law Firm, LLC

PO Box 698, Ava, MO 65608

Anthony Dean Stafford

Personal Representative

1532 Skyview,

Holts Summit, MO 65043

Dates of Publication: 10/18; 10/25; 11/1; 11/8

PROOF OF MAILING OF COPY OF NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

Anthony Dean Stafford on oath states that a copy of the above Notice was mailed by the undersigned on October 11, 2018, by ordinary mail, according to law, to:

• Lavona Stafford, 14 Greenwood Circle Apt B, Warrensburg, MO 64093

The foregoing is made under oath or affirmation and its representations are true and correct to the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, subject to the penalties of making a false affidavit or declaration.

Anthony Dean Stafford

Personal Representative

1532 Skyview

Holts Summit, MO 65043

