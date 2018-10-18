Bolivar Man Indicted for Meth Trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Bolivar, Mo., man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing methamphetamine to distribute.

Jerod K. Eley, 36, was charged in an indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., on Sept. 18, 2018. That indictment was unsealed and made public following Eley’s arrest by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and his initial court appearance on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

The federal indictment alleges that Eley possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on Aug. 16, 2018.

The charge contained in this indictment is simply an accusation, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Josephine L. Stockard. It was investigated by the St. Clair County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.