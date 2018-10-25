Board of Governors Elects New Officers for 2019

By University Communications

The Board of Governors for Missouri State University elected new officers during its regular meeting Oct. 19.

Gabriel Gore, St. Louis, was elected chair. Craig Frazier, Springfield, was elected vice chair.

Steve Foucart, chief financial officer; and Kristan Gochenauer, secretary to the Board of Governors, were elected board treasurer and secretary, respectively.

Gore is a partner with the St. Louis law firm of Dowd Bennett LLP and a former assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Frazier has worked in a variety of positions in health care management and the insurance industry for the last 20 years. He is currently a board member of Springfield Innovation Incorporated.

The terms for the new officers will begin Jan. 1, 2019.