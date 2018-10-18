Blunt Secures Missouri Wins in Water Infrastructure Bill Headed to the President’s Desk

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) today announced that several Missouri priorities were included in the America’s Water Infrastructure Act. The bipartisan, bicameral legislation passed the Senate by a vote of 99-1 and is headed to the president’s desk.

“Strengthening Missouri’s water infrastructure will directly benefit our economy and improve the quality of life in communities across the state,” said Blunt. “By improving waterways infrastructure, the bill will help ensure we have the efficient, reliable water transportation network needed to keep up with growing demand and maintain U.S. competitiveness. This bill focuses resources on levee projects that will help protect families, businesses, and farmers from catastrophic flooding. It includes resources to support the maintenance and construction of sewer systems and clean drinking water, especially in rural areas. And, the bill gives states and local communities more input into which projects receive funding so limited resources are spent where they are needed most. I was proud to support this bill and look forward to seeing it signed into law.”

Following Are the Missouri Priorities Included in the Bill:

• St. Louis Riverfront-Meramec River Basin Study: The bill expands an ongoing feasibility study on challenges facing the Meramec basin. The study will provide recommendations for potential projects to decrease flood risk and remediate environmental issues.

• Lower Missouri River Bank Stabilization and Navigation Report: Language included in the bill directs the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to issue a report outlining a strategy to increase reliability of navigation on the Lower Missouri River.

• Table Rock Shoreline Management Plan: The bill ensures that the Corps will quickly form the oversight committee that will allow the Table Rock community to provide input on the Shoreline Management Plan.

• Missouri River Recovery Program Construction Prohibition: The bill includes a prohibition on the construction of new Interception Rearing Complexes (IRCs) until the Corps submits a report to Congress on the impact of IRCs. This will ensure that the Corps is implementing an effective recovery strategy while also minimizing negative impacts on flood control and navigation.

• Bird’s Point Levee: The bill directs the Corps to expeditiously repair and replace the Bird’s Point Levee in the event that it is activated during a flood scenario.