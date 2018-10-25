Black Oak – Donna Dodson

If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. 1 John 1:9

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Luke 1:26-38 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class.

We sang Happy Birthday to Brother Roy and wished him many more. We sure appreciate his faithfulness to the church.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings. AnnaBelle Johnson, Colt Little, and Brayden Lansdown did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We enjoyed special singing from Brayden, Theta, Dana, and Norma. We had many testimonies.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from 1 John 1:5-10.

We will have Bible study Wednesday at six. We will be studying John Chapter 1.

Sunday evening began with singing. We enjoyed the special singing from Ella Faye Mitchell and Theta Nokes.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Jeremiah 33:1-3. Satan is going to and fro deceiving all he can. God delivers us and protects us when we ask Him to. He promises us eternal life if we only ask.

Please pray with us for Christine Clayton, Theta Nokes, Tanya and family, Dana and family, Dara and family, Peter & Helen Workman, Veda Bushong, Max Stephens, Macee Breeding, Ivona Pierson, Lois Graham, Betty Satterfield, Jim Evans, Delores, Becky, Richard and family, and all who are bereaved, sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, country and leaders, law enforcement, teachers, and each other.

Our birthday/anniversary dinner will be Sunday at noon. Fried chicken will be furnished. Bring a side dish or dessert and join us.

May God bless you all this week.