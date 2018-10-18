Black Oak – Donna Dodson

And I will make thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing; And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee; and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.

Genesis 12:2-3

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Hebrews 11:4-10 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings. Brayden Lansdown did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Brayden also sang a special for us. Dana Brazeal also sang, and we had good testimonies.

Pastor David preached God’s message from Hebrews 10:26-27 and II Peter 2:20-22.

Sunday evening began with singing. Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from 1 Peter 1:18-20. We don’t share enough about the sweet Holy Spirit that abides with us to lead and guide us in the right direction. I am so thankful for it.

Bible study is Wednesday at 6.

Please pray with us for Lois Graham, Betty Satterfield, Mike Parker, Becky, Norma Corpeling, Macee Breeding, Pete and Helen Workman, Christine Clayton, Theta Nokes, Becky Hutsell, Christy Vauter, Johnnie and Donald, Joseph, Zamber, Tiffanee, Dana, Dara, and families. all of our children, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, Jim Evans, cancer patients and each other.

May God bless you all this week.