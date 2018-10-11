Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations, and Noah walked with God. Genesis 6:9.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Matthew 24:36-44 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class. Bobby Turley took up the tithes & offerings.

Please pray with us for Howard Strong, Dara Strong, Macee and family, Pete & Helen, Shirley, Betty, Lois, Mike,Norma, Becky, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, military, law enforcement, county & leaders, teachers, our children, and each other.

Colt Little & Brayden Landsown did the penny march for Camp Piland.

The stage was decorated with balloons and posters the children had made to honor Pastor David. Dana, Tanya, Richard, Jeff, and Wanda each read a poem and shared their appreciation. He read his cards that had been given and thanked each one who came. Since October is Clergy Appreciation month we also presented Richard and Molly Potter, a gift of appreciation for all the work they do for God.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Matthew 7:21-23. Not everyone that saith Lord, Lord shall enter into the Kingdom of Heaven. We must make sure our hearts are right with God.

Sunday afternoon, we met for our Fall Harvest Party & Hayride. We enjoyed all the good food, games, fun, & fellowship. We hope our visitors will come back. God blessed us all this day.

Bible study is on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

May God bless you all this week.