Black Jack – Carol Murdy

We enjoyed a beautiful though chilly Sunday this October 21, 2018 as we gathered together to worship. Our prayer service and reading of Psalms 98 were followed by a study of God’s word in Matthew 5, where Jesus reiterated His fulfilling of the law and not its replacement.

He spoke in verses 21 and 22 about the true meaning of the sixth commandment that abounds beyond the physical taking of life. “Life and death are in the power of the tongue” in Proverbs 18:21. Many are injured and killed with harsh words and angry intents. Jesus taught that we are to leave whatever we desire to bring before God at the altar if a brother has anything against us (not just us against another). A brother is anyone of any age or status or relationship to us. Anger and love are not compatible. It is important to choose to keep the peace Jesus left for us and live with love and respect for one another.

The youth shared their understanding about earth’s creation of Genesis 1 before singing a song. Following our worship service, Pastor Vic Murdy preached a message from Philippians 3 – a message entitled “I Chose to be Happy”. Verse 1 instructs us to “rejoice in the Lord”.

“It is safe” to do so no matter what befalls us. “The joy of the Lord is our strength” (Nehemiah 8:10), It is critical that we resist the temptation to be depressed, angry or to murmur when life happens. Not all things are of the Lord or of Satan; sometimes we just make mistakes. But don’t react negatively. Rejoice and “count it all matter of joy” when we handle these situations in a manner that brings glory to God.

Jesus is our friend; there is none like Him — “No Not One” as the hymn confirms. Without Him we have nothing, not even life. We confuse existing in a temporary world with living, but true living is found in salvation when our spirit man returns to life, making our life complete. With that choice comes life eternal in heaven. Jesus is the pearl of great price as He gave all 30 years plus of His life (every day) for anyone who accepts His gift of salvation that was finished on the cross. All things we accumulate, even our necessities of life, will burn. Nothing has true life outside of Jesus. Our life is a series of unending choices. We can choose life or death, love or hate, joy or depression, etc. Time is short. Will you choose to live the life God gave you and as He intended? If not, you lose.

Please join us Sunday at l0:00 am for service and follow us on Facebook. Pastor Murdy can be reached at 4l7 543 3659. Please choose life — choose Jesus.