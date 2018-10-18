Black Jack – Carol Murdy

We enjoyed a happy time in fellowship this Sunday, October 14, 2018.

Psalms 29 was corporately read before taking prayer requests. Pastor Appreciation Day was acknowledged, with individuals sharing their hearts to their pastor on this, his special day. Special prayers was spoken around the altar for the needs brought forth.

The adult Sunday School studied verses 21-11 of Matthew 5. Having not changed the law or changed from the law, Jesus affirmed the law stood as it was written and not the corrupted law by which the scribes and Pharisees stood in authority over the people. Jesus used the sixth commandment on thou shalt not kill to identify that the law was established to be spiritual in nature. The spirit can be killed with harshness of the tongue, words as well as actions bringing forth death and not life.

Anger without a cause breaks this commandment. We can have (righteous) anger but we are not to sin. Nor are we to think our “justifications” for being angry will be overlooked for we are to walk in the spirit and love one another as God loves us.

The youth studied the events of the three Hebrew children and the fiery experience they had and sang two songs. One youth declared her desire to be saved and accepted Jesus into her heart. We are rejoiced and thanked God.

Pastor Murdy preached from Isaiah 1:1-20 wherein God addresses His chosen people, declaring that even a donkey knows his owner and the food crib. Verse 3 states that His people don’t consider Who provides their needs. To a sinful people He asks what more consequence to your sin will awaken you? Sickness abounds, lack is prevalent, the land laying desolate with strangers devouring it in their presence. Today Europeans own and operate a 51,000 acre farm within our borders. Our last president gave China all our ports in payment of a debt. What was Anheuser Bush is Dutch-owned inclusive of the land and horses.

What Isaiah declared to Israel is true today. Sin abounds. God may be known by many but is honored and obeyed by few. In 2 Peter we read that God is not slack concerning His promises. In 1 John 1 it reads that if we say we have no sin we lie; all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. Daily it is a choice to sin or not to, and 1 John 1:9 declares God is faithful to forgive our sins if we ask.

Psalms 37 declares that a righteous man may fall, but will not be utterly cast down. God forgives sins with repentance, a turning away from sin. His grace is sufficient for us to withstand sin, His enabling strength provided to help us do so if we have that heart-felt desire to lay our sin down. Without sincere repentance, God questions “why appear before me?”? “Why call for a solemn meeting” (go to church)? He states that is even sin (verses 10-13). Going to church isn’t fooling God who reads the contents of our hearts wherein man may not see but God clearly knows.

But then God declares hope unto us in verse 16 in saying “wash, make you clean…. cease to do evil”. Verse 18 reads “Come and let us reason together, saith the Lord”. “ If you be willing and obedient, ye shall eat of the good of the land” (verse 19). The Almighty and All powerful Creator, our God, is reaching out to whosoever would hear and be restored unto Him through salvation.

All are welcomed to our services beginning at l0:00 am. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659 and church events are posted on Facebook. Only God can heal our heart, our minds, our souls, our country, etc. Man is not able to.