Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

Darlene Sorensen drove Norma Stillings to Springfield, Friday, for a CT Sinoscopy at a Mercy Hospital building. It was a lovely day for a drive and all went well.

Norma went out to Tony and Linda Stillings’ “Molasses Making,” Saturday. That event has become like a family reunion for Norma. She saw nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends from all over. There was beautiful weather that day, and it looked like record attendance. Norma’s son, Tom Stillings and Joyce Greenwood had come from Ozark, and her daughter, Debra Bohnstedt, had come from Springfield to enjoy the day.

The Ladies Bible study will be Friday, October 5, starting at 1:00. It generally lasts about an hour and a half and includes a time to share prayer requests and pray over them.

We sang Happy Birthday to Ali Hall, who was home from school for the weekend.

The Fifth Sunday Fellowship Supper was held this last Sunday evening followed by singing and testimonies. There was a lot of good food and quite a lot of good conversation at supper. Specials were sung by Darlene Sorensen, Norma Stillings, Lisa Penn, Alan Stillings, and Robert Sorensen in different groups and arrangements. Darlene introduced some new music to the congregation out of the new songbooks.

Pastor Robert Sorensen preached on the need to guard our hearts. The heart is considered the innermost source of thoughts, feelings, and, out of the heart come love, kindness, and goodness, or evil, hatred, and lust. It is the “control center”out of which comes the direction of our actions. Out of our hearts come the words of our mouths that tear down or build up. Our heart directs the path that our feet take and causes our hands to do good or harm.

We must guard our hearts by keeping our eyes fixed upon Jesus and not look to the right or the left. Satan knows how to make sin look attractive. What appeals to our eyes will affect the direction that our hearts take. We also need to fill up on the word of God and meditate on it, so that all that comes out of our hearts will be good.