Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

An Amazing Fact – Martin Luther (1483-1546) is known as the father of the Protestant Reformation. It would be appropriate to say that Czechoslovakian John Hus (1336-1415) was its grandfather and Englishman John Wycliffe (1330-1384) its great-grandfather. So how did a man who lived only some fifty-four years in 14th century England affect the course of human history through a 16th century monk from Germany? In God’s providence, ecclesiastical and civil politics combined to catapult Wycliffe’s ideas onto the European continent. Like many good stories, this one involves international drama and a relationship between a man and a woman.

As we are nearing the 501st anniversary of the Reformation, Elder Mike Opeka delivered a message titled, “Be Careful of Protestant Teachings.” Before you get any wrong ideas, Seventh-day Adventist are Protestants.

There is not enough room to share the whole story referred to above, but in brief, when the Great Papal Schism of 1378 divided France from Rome, and the Avignon papacy vied with the Roman papacy, England stood against its longstanding enemy France, and sided with Rome. Rome sought to persuade Bohemia to sever ties with France and to form an allegiance with England. The occasion of this alliance was a marriage in 1382 between Princess Anne of Bohemia with King Richard II of England. When Anne arrived in England, she brought her scholars to study at Oxford. There they were exposed to the teachings and writings of Wycliffe and carried them back to the burgeoning reformation movement amongst their own countrymen – including John Hus.

Eventually, along comes Martin Luther who saw himself as the fulfillment of Hus’ prophecy from prison. “Jan Hus has prophesied about me when he wrote from his prison in Bohemia: ‘Now they roast a goose, but in a hundred years they shall hear a swan singing, which they will not be able to do away with.’”

Their protest revolved around the role of church tradition and decrees of councils in the church that were considered equal with Scripture. The Protestants rejected this belief and the name Protestant spread not only among Lutherans, but to all the Reformation churches which arose in Europe, and, over the next 300 years, to the new world of the Americas, the southern segment of Africa and to the South Pacific. Many of these Protestant churches divided, usually on doctrinal differences, but most of them accepted the watch cry of the Reformation leaders, “sola scriptura” – “the Bible only.”

Yet, a study of the history of most Protestant churches demonstrates that they were much more likely to express this concept of “sola scriptura” rather than to follow it, and most of them have fallen back to human tradition at least to a significant extent.

Elder Opeka briefly examined some of the most prominent beliefs commonly held by a majority of Protestants to help us better understand these beliefs and to evaluate them from the perspective of the claim to “sola scriptura.”

Most Protestants believe that the punishment of the wicked is eternal burning torment. The basis of this belief is that the soul, or spirit, of man is immortal. This belief teaches that the body at death begins to corrupt but the soul continues on its eternal journey. Thus, we would expect to find at least a number of texts in the Scripture which plainly state that the soul is immortal. You may be surprised to know that no such text can be found in Scripture. Actually, the Bible says the opposite, and that God alone is immortal. (Job 4:17, Romans 6:12, 1 Timothy 1:17) The Bible reveals that God’s redeemed saints will become immortal only when Jesus returns the second time. (1 Cor. 15:53,54)

In the village of Gazeley in England lies a graveyard on the rounds of the Church of England. On the gravestone of a seventeenth century tomb are these words: “He sleepeth until Jesus comes.” No more than twenty or so paces from that grave is a nineteenth century gravestone on which is inscribed,”At home with the Lord.” These represent two incompatible concepts of life after death. One is Biblical, the other based on tradition. It is difficult to understand any believing Christian not recognizing the focus of the New Testament writers upon the resurrection as the great hope of the Christian.

Elder Opeka briefly showed us the truth from the Scriptures on these subjects as well as the end-time judgment (not at death with the soul supposedly going either to heaven or to hell), the Lord’s Day (is it the 1st day of the week or the 7th?), and Christ our full salvation (the High-Priestly ministry of Jesus Christ expounded in great detail in Hebrews).

The truth is in the Scriptures. We have to take all the Scripture on any given topic, with a humble heart asking for guidance from the Holy Spirit who guides us into ALL truth and not make a doctrine out of one or two texts that appear on the surface to be saying one thing when other Scriptures clearly contradict your doctrine. The fact is most people do not study for themselves. And, tradition carries a lot of weight. We would be happy to open the Bible with you to study these topics or others, so please contact us.

So, while perhaps claiming the Bible only, can all these differing protestant denominations truly be following the Bible? What about you and me? Are we following tradition or Scripture?

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. During the month of September 1,601 items were given away, 129 people served, and 77.5 hours given by our volunteers. We appreciate your donations and support enabling us to serve our community.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!