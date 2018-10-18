Ava Senior Center – Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Oct. 22 – Fresh baked biscuits with creamy gravy, cheese omelet, tomato juice, tropical fruit mousse.

Tuesday, Oct. 23 – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, Tuscan blend vegetables, poke in pour cake.

Wednesday, Oct. 24 – Chicken Cordon Bleu, savory rice, buttered carrots, ice box pie.

Thursday, Oct. 25 – Cowboy beans, Rachel’s coleslaw, fresh baked cornbread, lemon bars.

Friday, Oct. 26 – Homestyle meatloaf, baked potato, seasoned green beans, spiced applesauce cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

MUSIC

Monday, Oct. 22 – Monday Night Music, 6 p.m.

GAMES

Now with billiards!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Bingo every other Friday (10/19)

Games begin around Noon.

COUNCIL BOARD

Wednesday, Oct. 24 – At Noon

* * *

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Oct. 19th: West Douglas Co. to Ava & Ava in town.

Tuesday, Oct. 23rd: Douglas Co. & Ava to Branson.

Wednesday, Oct. 24th: East Douglas Co. to Ava, & Ava in town.

Friday, Oct. 26th: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are

closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.