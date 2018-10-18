Ava Senior Center – Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Monday, Oct. 22 – Fresh baked biscuits with creamy gravy, cheese omelet, tomato juice, tropical fruit mousse.
Tuesday, Oct. 23 – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, Tuscan blend vegetables, poke in pour cake.
Wednesday, Oct. 24 – Chicken Cordon Bleu, savory rice, buttered carrots, ice box pie.
Thursday, Oct. 25 – Cowboy beans, Rachel’s coleslaw, fresh baked cornbread, lemon bars.
Friday, Oct. 26 – Homestyle meatloaf, baked potato, seasoned green beans, spiced applesauce cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
MUSIC
Monday, Oct. 22 – Monday Night Music, 6 p.m.
GAMES
Now with billiards!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Bingo every other Friday (10/19)
Games begin around Noon.
COUNCIL BOARD
Wednesday, Oct. 24 – At Noon
* * *
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, Oct. 19th: West Douglas Co. to Ava & Ava in town.
Tuesday, Oct. 23rd: Douglas Co. & Ava to Branson.
Wednesday, Oct. 24th: East Douglas Co. to Ava, & Ava in town.
Friday, Oct. 26th: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are
closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.