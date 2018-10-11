Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu & Activity Schedule; OATS Bus

LUNCH

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Oct. 15 – Cashew chicken over savory rice, pork egg roll, oatmeal cookie.

Tuesday, Oct. 16 – Hot ham & cheese sandwich, broccoli soup, fresh garden salad, bread pudding.

Wednesday, Oct. 17 – Chunky beef stew, pasta salad, fresh baked cornbread, pudding delight.

Thursday, Oct. 18 – Roast turkey, homemade dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, Tuscan blend vegetables, chocolate cake.

Friday, Oct. 19 – Best ever goulash, buttered carrots, seasoned green beans, peach cobbler.

Lunch served daily at 11:15 a.m.

Call for menu: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

GAMES

Now with billiards!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Bingo every other Friday (10/19)

Games begin around noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Oct. 12: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

Wednesday, Oct. 17: East Douglas Co. to Ava & Ava in town.

Friday, Oct. 19th: West Douglas Co. to Ava & Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are

closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.