Ava Senior Center

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Oct. 29 – BBQ beef sandwich, savory potatoes, cucumber & tomato salad, lemon pie.

Tuesday, Oct. 30 – Grilled chicken breast, seasoned rice, broccoli with cheese, candy corn cake.

Wednesday, Oct. 31 – Chicken & dumplings, fresh garden salad, seasoned green beans, monster cookie.

Thursday, Nov. 1– Frito pie, Mexican corn, cottage cheese, tossed green salad, ice cream dessert.

Friday, Nov. 2– Roast beef, mashed potatoes & gravy, Tuscan blend vegetables, poke & pour cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

Coffee with the Mayor

Thursday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m.

MUSIC

Monday, Oct. 29 – Monday Night Music, 6 p.m.

GAMES

Now with billiards!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Bingo every other Friday (10/19)

Games begin around Noon.

***

Grace Foot Clinic – Thurs. Nov. 1 by appointment

* * *

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Oct. 26th: West Douglas Co. to Ava & Ava in town.

Wednesday, Oct. 31st: East Douglas Co. to Ava & Ava in town.

Friday, Nov. 2: East Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are

closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.