Ava Senior Center

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Monday, Oct. 29 – BBQ beef sandwich, savory potatoes, cucumber & tomato salad, lemon pie.
Tuesday, Oct. 30 – Grilled chicken breast, seasoned rice, broccoli with cheese, candy corn cake.
Wednesday, Oct. 31 – Chicken & dumplings, fresh garden salad, seasoned green beans, monster cookie.
Thursday, Nov. 1– Frito pie, Mexican corn, cottage cheese, tossed green salad, ice cream dessert.
Friday, Nov. 2– Roast beef, mashed potatoes & gravy, Tuscan blend vegetables, poke & pour cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
Coffee with the Mayor
Thursday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m.
MUSIC
Monday, Oct. 29 – Monday Night Music, 6 p.m.
GAMES
Now with billiards!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Bingo every other Friday (10/19)
Games begin around Noon.
Grace Foot Clinic – Thurs. Nov. 1 by appointment
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, Oct. 26th: West Douglas Co. to Ava & Ava in town.
Wednesday, Oct. 31st: East Douglas Co. to Ava & Ava in town.
Friday, Nov. 2: East Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are
closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.