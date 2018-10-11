Ava Parks & Rec Fall Soccer Scores & Schedules  

All players must wear team shirt and shin guards on game day.
Cancellation Line 417-683-PARK (7275); For Text Alerts from the Park sign up at douglascountyherald.com; or watch Ava Parks Facebook page for cancellations. Make-up date is 10-20-18. If we don’t need the make-up date, Tournaments for U-6, U-8, U-10, and U-14 are 10-20-18. If we do use the make–up date, Tournaments will be 10-27-18.
U–4 Scores & Schedule
October 6, 2018, Game 3
No scores kept.
October 13, 2018, Game 4
9:00AM Archie’s Family Restaurant VS Pro-Design;
9:30AM Reed’s Construction VS John Weisbrod Construction.
No Tournament in U–4 Age Group Games are Complete. Trophy Day 10-13-2018. Make–up date, if needed, will be 10-20-2018.
U – 6 Scores & Schedule
October 6, 2018, Game 3
Sonic (3) VS Lazy F Ranch (2)
Fortner Cattle (3) VS Donald R. Collin’s, Attorney at Law (1)
October 13, 2018, Game 4
9:45AM Donald R. Collins, Attorney at Law VS Sonic.
11:30AM Fortner Cattle VS Lazy F Ranch.
Parents stay on north side of the field. Coaches stay on south side of the field.
U – 8 Scores & Schedule
October 6, 2018, Game 3
Ozark Mtn. Exteriors (3) VS Cahow Inflatables (1)
Ozark Mtn. Exteriors (5) VS HomePride Bank (1)
October 13, 2018, Game 4
8:50AM HomePride Bank VS Ozark Mtn. Exteriors
10:30AM HomePride Bank VS Cahow Inflatables
Tournament is seeded –placement is based on scores from weekly play.
U – 10 Scores & Schedule
Lower Park
October 6, 2018, Game 3
H & R Block (5) VS The Squirtles (0)
H & R Block (4) VS Ava Parks (3)
October 13, 2018, Game 4
10:00AM The Squirtles VS H & R Block
12:00PM The Squirtles VS Ava Parks
Tournament is seeded – placement is based on scores from weekly play.
U – 14 Scores & Schedule
October 6, 2018, Game 3
Vaccaro’s Pizza (2) VS VFW Aux. Post 5993 (7)
Vaccaro’s Pizza (2) VS Outdoor Oasis (3)
October 13, 2018, Game 4
8:50AM VFW Aux. Post 5993 VS Outdoor Oasis
11:00AM VFW Aux. Post 5993 VS Vaccaro’s Pizza
Tournament is seeded – placement is based on scores from weekly play.