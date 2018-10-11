Ava Parks & Rec Fall Soccer Scores & Schedules  

All players must wear team shirt and shin guards on game day.

Cancellation Line 417-683-PARK (7275); For Text Alerts from the Park sign up at douglascountyherald.com; or watch Ava Parks Facebook page for cancellations. Make-up date is 10-20-18. If we don’t need the make-up date, Tournaments for U-6, U-8, U-10, and U-14 are 10-20-18. If we do use the make–up date, Tournaments will be 10-27-18.

U–4 Scores & Schedule

October 6, 2018, Game 3

No scores kept.

October 13, 2018, Game 4

9:00AM Archie’s Family Restaurant VS Pro-Design;

9:30AM Reed’s Construction VS John Weisbrod Construction.

No Tournament in U–4 Age Group Games are Complete. Trophy Day 10-13-2018. Make–up date, if needed, will be 10-20-2018.

U – 6 Scores & Schedule

October 6, 2018, Game 3

Sonic (3) VS Lazy F Ranch (2)

Fortner Cattle (3) VS Donald R. Collin’s, Attorney at Law (1)

October 13, 2018, Game 4

9:45AM Donald R. Collins, Attorney at Law VS Sonic.

11:30AM Fortner Cattle VS Lazy F Ranch.

Parents stay on north side of the field. Coaches stay on south side of the field.

U – 8 Scores & Schedule

October 6, 2018, Game 3

Ozark Mtn. Exteriors (3) VS Cahow Inflatables (1)

Ozark Mtn. Exteriors (5) VS HomePride Bank (1)

October 13, 2018, Game 4

8:50AM HomePride Bank VS Ozark Mtn. Exteriors

10:30AM HomePride Bank VS Cahow Inflatables

Tournament is seeded –placement is based on scores from weekly play.

U – 10 Scores & Schedule

Lower Park

October 6, 2018, Game 3

H & R Block (5) VS The Squirtles (0)

H & R Block (4) VS Ava Parks (3)

October 13, 2018, Game 4

10:00AM The Squirtles VS H & R Block

12:00PM The Squirtles VS Ava Parks

Tournament is seeded – placement is based on scores from weekly play.

U – 14 Scores & Schedule

October 6, 2018, Game 3

Vaccaro’s Pizza (2) VS VFW Aux. Post 5993 (7)

Vaccaro’s Pizza (2) VS Outdoor Oasis (3)

October 13, 2018, Game 4

8:50AM VFW Aux. Post 5993 VS Outdoor Oasis

11:00AM VFW Aux. Post 5993 VS Vaccaro’s Pizza

Tournament is seeded – placement is based on scores from weekly play.