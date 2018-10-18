Ava Parks & Rec 2018 Fall Soccer

Schedules & Scores

There are changes to the schedule this week from previously published schedules. Please update your calendars. Make-up date is 10-20-18. Because we are using the make-up date, tournaments for U-6, U-8, U-10, and U-14 will be 10-27-18.

All players must wear team shirt and shin guards on game day.

Cancellation Line 417-683-PARK (7275); For Text Alerts from the Park sign up at douglascountyherald.com; or watch Ava Parks Facebook page for cancellations.

U–4 (Pre-K) Make-Up Schedule for Week 1, Game 1

No scores kept.

October 20

9 a.m. Weisbrod Construction vs. Reed’s Construction

9:30 a.m. Pro-design vs. Archie’s Family Construction

U – 6 Scores & Make-Up Schedule for Week 1, Game 1

October 13, 2018, Game 4 Scores

Donald R. Collins, Attorney at Law (5) VS Sonic (0)

Fortner Cattle (4) VS Lazy F Ranch (0)

Parents stay on north side of the field. Coaches stay on south side of the field.

October 20

9:45AM Donald R. Collin’s, Attorney at Law VS Lazy F Ranch

11:30AM Sonic VS Fortner Cattle

U – 8 Scores & Make-Up Schedule for Week 1, Game 1

October 13, 2018, Game 4

HomePride Bank (0) VS Ozark Mtn. Exteriors (2)

HomePride Bank (0) VS Cahow Inflatables (3)

Tournament is seeded –placement is based on scores from weekly play.

October 20

8:50AM HomePride Bank VS Ozark Mtn. Exteriors.

10:30AM HomePride Bank VS Cahow Inflatables.

U – 10 Scores & Make-Up Schedule for Week 1, Game 1

Lower Park

October 13, 2018, Game 4

The Squirtles (1) VS H & R Block (0)

The Squirtles (1)VS Ava Parks (2)

Tournament is seeded – placement is based on scores from weekly play.

October 20

10:00AM The Squirtles VS Ava Parks

12:00PM The Squirtles VS H & R Block

U – 14 Scores & & Make-Up Schedule for Week 1, Game 1

October 13, 2018, Game 4

VFW Aux. Post 5993 (3) VS Outdoor Oasis (2)

VFW Aux. Post 5993 (7) VS Vaccaro’s Pizza (2)

Tournament is seeded – placement is based on scores from weekly play.

October 20

8:50AM VFW Aux. Post 5993 VS Outdoor Oasis

11:00AM VFW Aux. Post 5993 VS Vaccaro’s Pizza