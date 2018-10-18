Ava Middle School September Students of the Month

The Ava Middle School students of the month for September were treated to lunch last week at Archie’s Restaurant by Kiwanis Club, who sponsors the student recognition each month. During September, citizenship was the character trait being acknowledged.

Eight students were selected as models of citizenship, they are Wyatt Johnson and Lexie Gastineau, eighth grade; Emily Hinrichs and Jayke Lebsock, seventh grade; Paris Henry and Malachi Williams, sixth grade; and Aiden Lane and Braelyn Willis, fifth grade.

In eighth grade, Wyatt Johnson and Lexie Gastineau are noted for going above and beyond to make everyone feel welcome at school. Both students are friendly to everyone, and take the initiative to come up with ways to improve school and community. Some contributions include the idea of collecting shirts to donate, and staying after sporting games to pick up trash.

Emily Hinrichs is always helping others and striving to represent her school and class well. Emily represents her school and teammates well. Her priority is working and serving others.

Jayke Lebsock is known as the happiest guy in school. Jayke always has a big smile to start the day, and teammates describe him as always in a good mood. He takes pride in school, community, and country. Jayke is a Broncos fan.

Paris Henry is kind and a hard worker in class. She sets a good example to her peer group, making sure everything is taken care of.

Malachi Williams is a friend to everyone, and always willing to go above and beyond for his peers and teachers.

Aiden Lane is a well-rounded student who demonstrates responsibility and treats others with respect and kindness.

Braelyn is very responsible and respectful toward teachers and classmates, at all times.