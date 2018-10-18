Ava General Baptist Church – Nancy Schuler

In Acts 2:37-47, scripture tells us that many people gathered to hear Peter share the story of Jesus’ life, death and resurrection and what it means for repentance and salvation. Peter pleaded with people of his day to recognize their sinful nature, repent and ask forgiveness in order to be filled with the joy of the Holy Spirit.

People listened to him and thousands were saved and baptized. Today the gift of the Holy Spirit leads to joy, everlasting life and the fellowship of all believers to rejoice together here on earth. We will be reunited again in heaven, but while here on earth, we need the support of each other and we should always be growing in Christ by obeying his Will for our lives.

We had Pastors and Pastor’s Wives Appreciation Day Sunday morning. We want to thank our pastors and their wonderful wives for all of the love, hard work and sacrifices they so freely give to us all. We love each of you. Thank you Oren, Donna, Tim and Lyndsey!

We have many events that we have shared with everyone from our last newsletter, but to remind everyone, we will have a business meeting at 7 pm on Wednesday October 17th. Bible study and FILLED KIDZ will be dismissed. Our Fall Festival will be Oct 24th from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. You’ll probably be hearing more details about that later or keep your eye on the newspaper. On Oct 28th, we’ll have fellowship after the evening services and Oct. 31, Trunk or Treat will be hosted by our Church, between 6:30 pm and 8 pm. Don’t forget to set your clocks BACK one hour on Nov. 4th. That’s the day we encourage you to bring someone or invite someone to church with you.

We pray for the families who are dealing with loss and grief this week. Please remember the Blanton Family and the family of Shirley Jesson. We had a praise note on Theresa Jones, who was reported to be feeling so much better. She can actually sit up for a bit, without terrible pain. We are looking forward to her returning to services and we sure miss her in Sunday School. Pray for the missionaries who are spreading God’s Word all over the world. And pray for our world and nation as we get closer to voting time. Lord, I pray you give us all the wisdom and guidance we need to make those decisions in the voting booth. Pray for our leaders and our divided country.

We had our first Christmas Choir practice this past Sunday at 5 pm. It’s going to be fun and we encourage everyone who wants to join in to be there Sundays at 5 pm. We are praising the birth of our Lord in music and song, so if you are not participating in the singing, please pray for this ministry.

We applaud a young man who preached his very first sermon on Sunday night. His name is Eli McDowell and he is presently the youth leader from Life Church. He has heard the Lord’s call for his life and has stepped out in faith to spread the Word though preaching the gospel. Praise God for him and for his family. It took courage and a willingness to obey the Lord in this calling. Thank you Eli for sharing the word with us.

We hope you will join us for services during this Sunday. We enjoy sharing the Gift of God’s grace and His Word with anyone who chooses to visit. We pray for a joyous week. Stay encouraged. Share Jesus by showing His true Light within us this week. See you on Sunday! God Bless.