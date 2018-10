With a few weeks left in the season, the Ava Disc Golf Fall League competitors strive to improve their averages. Will fall weather impact standings? Stay tuned. For more information, call Mark at 417-683-2744. Results for the fourth week are:

No. Name Score Avg.

Jimmy 44 48.5

Robert 46 49

Aaron 48 50.5

Kody 48 52.5

Mark 49 50.5

William 51 50.2

Keith 52 50

Marshall 59 59

Matt 60 53.5

Cole 60 54.2

Caleb 60 55