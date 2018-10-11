Ava Art Guild Updates and Upcoming Events

According to the calendar it is now fall although the weather does not seem to reflect that season but the stores do. Go into any big box stores and you see decorations for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, sometimes in the same aisles. But the Ava Art Guild does not have this identity crisis. The Guild has got a full month planned with a Fall Art Show, Acrylic Painting Workshop and a Raffle.

Ava Art Guild is hosting the annual Fall Art Show, and showcasing art from the Ozarks in many mediums and categories. Deadline is Oct., 22 by 4 p.m. The gallery will be open to receive entries from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no entries taken after 4 pm. People can bring items for the show to the gallery before the entry deadline.

There are categories for all types of art with beginner, intermediate and advanced and junior (under 18) will be judged separately. Entry fees are $3 per item for adults and $1.50 per item for junior entries.

All types of art are welcome (must be family friendly) including but not limited to paintings, drawing, 3-D, mixed media, photography and much more.

All framed art must have wire hanger, no sawtooth hangers. Ribbons will be given in all categories and there will be a Judge’s Choice with a cash prize and People’s Choice for adults and junior with a cash prize. The Show will run from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3, the gallery is open Wednesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public to browse the art show and vote for your favorite. At the end of the show, a People’s Choice will be awarded at the end of the show, with a cash prize and ribbon. The show is held at the Gallery, 303 East Washington Ave., across from the Douglas County Herald.

For more information, call 417-893-9638, or avaartguild.yahoo.com or avaartguild.org

On the second Saturday, each month, the Guild holds a workshop led by a different artist, with a different type of art, these are held March through December. The next workshop is Oct. 13 and led by Rita Fancher. She will be leading an acrylic painting. She has done this in the past and it has always been a very popular workshop. The workshop is free and all supplies are provided by the Art Guild and everyone is welcome.

You may want to plan to get there a little early to get a good seat. Social time at 1 p.m., which includes a light lunch, business meeting at 1:30 and workshop starts at 2 p.m..

Upcoming workskhops (subject to change): Nov. workshop – Tamara Griswold polymer clay ornaments (4O-Year Membership Appreciation Luncheon); Dec. workshop – Embellished Jars led by Grace Freguson.

The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs has generously donated a one night stay at the hotel. The Guild will be having a raffle for this stay. The money raised from the raffle will go toward fixing the roof. The roof does not need to be replaced at this time but due to heavy storms there are a few leaks that need repaired. Tickets can be purchased at the Gallery for $1 each, 6 for $5 or 35 for $20. The drawing is Dec. 8 during Guild meeting.