AT&T Squires Tower Public Notice

AT&T Mobility is proposing to construct a 310’ self support telecommunications tower and associated compound at State Hwy J and CR JJ 419 , Squires, Douglas County, MO 65755. The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E (L-864/L-865/L-810) Dual Lighting-Red and Medium Intensity White Lights. Any interested party may file comments with Environmentex at 6060 N. Central Expwy #560, Dallas, TX 75206 or fax 214.367.3861 on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106.

Interested persons may review the project application pending with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Form 854 File No. A1108453. Interested persons may comment or raise environmental impact concerns about the proposed action by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the FCC. The FCC strongly encourages all interested parties to make such filings online, following the instructions found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Paper filings can be sent to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. All comments or filings regarding environmental impact concerns must be received on or before November 25, 2018. ETX#18225

