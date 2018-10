Ashton Ray Young, 34, Grandview, Missouri, formerly of Ava and Springfield, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018, at Lee’s Summit Medical Center.

He was born August 14, 1984 to Kenneth Ray Young and Viva Samuella “Samy” Hann in Mansfield, Missouri.

Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com.