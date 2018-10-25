Ashton Ray Young, 34, of Grandview, Missouri, formerly of Ava and Springfield, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018, at Lee’s Summit Medical Center.

Ashton was born August 14, 1984, to Kenneth Ray Young and Viva Samuella “Samy” Hann in Mansfield, Missouri.

Ashton married Heather Lea Henderson on July 10, 2010. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Survivors include his wife, Heather Lea Young; son, Xander Odin Young; father, Kenneth Ray Young; mother, Viva Samuella “Samy” Sprague (Larry); siblings, Mary Young, Hamar Hann (Sarah), Amanda Amorose (Mark), Jared Young, and Miranda Young; and numerous other siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.