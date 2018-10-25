Arno – Hellen Blakey

Took my news in last Monday, then I went and put money on my gas card. Then, I filled up my car with gas.

Last Monday, I got 0.4” of rain, 0.9” Friday by 6:15 p.m., and 0.1” Saturday morning.

Last Tuesday, about noon I went to the radio station and dropped something off for Tyler Watterson then I headed for Vernal and Ellen’s and I saw Chuck Vaughn, Ellen’s brother who was going to help Vernal & Ellen move over the weekend.

Wednesday morning when I got up, I drank a cup of coffee before I left to come home. I stopped at a restaurant and ate my breakfast because Ellen was packing and I didn’t want to dirty anything up for her. Then I got some crushed pineapple to put with my pears to make Pear Honey, then I came on back to Ava and filled up with gas and then on home.

Thursday, I went to town and got a head of lettuce and some jar flats.

Friday, I made the pea salad for Justin and Tara Coonce’s anniversary. Justin came by that evening after he got off from work and got it.

Saturday, I started grinding my pears, but didn’t get far because my grinder stopped working, so I called Mark. He and Mark Weston brought me a different grinder. I canned 13 pts. of Pear Honey and got enough for that many more.

Sunday morning was a chilly morning to go to church.

Bro. Charles’ message came from Luke Ch. 17. His thought: “Are you bothered?” We should all be bothered what is going on here in the United States and try to stop it. Vote in November.

Sunday afternoon I heard that Art Goss had passed away and they were having his visitation 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday so I went over after I ate my lunch.

Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayer and sympathy goes out to the Art Goss family and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.