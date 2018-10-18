AG Obtains $27,776 Default Judgment Against Joshua Luttrell, SNL Fencing for Defrauding Mo. Consumers 

JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Josh Hawley obtained a default judgment of $27,776 on behalf of four southwest Missouri residents who were defrauded by Joshua Luttrell and his companies doing business as SNL Fencing and Dirtwork.

Luttrell entered into contracts to build fences for ranches, farms, and homes in rural southwest Missouri. Although he took upfront payments from customers, Luttrell failed to construct the fences or they were of poor quality and required repair.

The Court in Lawrence County ordered that Luttrell and his companies no longer operate fence construction businesses or take upfront payments for services.

“These defendants exploited the trust of Missouri ranchers,” Hawley said. “My office will never stand by when Missourians are defrauded.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Amy Davis and investigated by Senior Investigator Margie Colon. Missourians who believe they may have been the victim of a similar scam are encouraged to file a complaint by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a claim online at ago.mo.gov.