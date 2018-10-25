Absentee Ballots Are Available for Nov. 6 General Election

The County Clerk’s office will be open Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon for the benefit of registered voters who need to cast an absentee ballot for the General Election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Any legal voter who will be out of the area or otherwise unable to go to their required polling place on election day may vote an absentee ballot.

Those interested in receiving an absentee ballot by mail should know the last day for mailing absentee ballots to voters is Wednesday, Oct. 31.

For complete information about absentee voting, please contact County Clerk Karry Davis or the County Clerk’s office, (417) 683-4714.