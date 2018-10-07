7th Grade Lady Bears Volleyball Team Finishes 2nd at Cabool Tournament

Ava traveled to Mt. Home, AR on Monday, September 24. Mt. Home defeated the 7th Lady Bears 12-25, 8-25. The 8th grade Lady Bears also fell to Mt. Home, Ava won game 1 25-23, and lost game two and three 15-25, 14-16.

Lexie Gastineau was 20/20 setting, 31/32 passing, and 2/2 serving, and 4/5 hitting, Taylor Fleetwood wa12/14 setting, 8/8 passing, and 4/5 hitting, Olivia Gastineau was 4/4 hitting, 24/26 passing and had 2 blocks; Celia Fossett was 5/6 hitting, Keeley Akers was 6/8 hitting, 6/7 serving,15/15 passing, Sara Mendel was 20/20 passing, Mackenzie Goss was 5/5 passing and Ashlyn Nicol was 4/4 passing.

On Sept. 27 Ava hosted Mt. Grove. The Bears battled with the Panthers but each fell to them in three game matches. Ava 7th grade won game one, 25-15, but fell 13-25, 6-15. Gracie Fleetwood was 6/6 serving, 14/18 passing; Chloe Barnum was 7/9 serving with 3 aces, 18/20 passing, and 2 kills; Mallory Melton was 7/7 serving, 14/16 passing and had 2 hits; Savannah Belcher was 7/9 serving with 2 aces, 12/13 passing, Sydnee Snow was 11/13 passing and Kori Talley was 15/20 passing; Haley Dale was 5/6 serving with 1 ace serve, and 6/6 passing; Riley Welch was 4/4 passing and had one ace serve.

Ava 8th grade dropped game one 12-25, won game two 25-19 and fell short in game three 12-15. Setters Lexie Gastineau and Taylor Fleetwood were 16/16 and 14/14 setting; Lexie was also 5/6 serving and 12/14 passing; Taylor was 4/4 serving and 11/12 passing; Olivia Gastineau was 23/27 passing, 4/4 serving and had one block; Sara Mendel was 6/7 serving, 13/16 passing and one block; Celia Fossett was 9/9 serving, and was 17/21 passing; Keeley Akers was 13/15 passing and had one block.

On Sat. Sept. 29 Ava competed in the Cabool Tournament. Ava 7th grade took 2nd place in the tournament after defeating Cabool, Rogersville, and Houston. The only team they fell to Sat. was Mt. Grove 23-25, 22-25. “It was a great day to come back and beat 2 teams that had beat us earlier in the season, and play very closely with Grove who won the tournament, “ said Coach Ann Leonard. “We played good volleyball and really communicated!”

Ava 8th grade had a tough day at Cabool, splitting with Cabool and Houston, and falling to Mt. Grove and Rogersville. “This was a very tough, competitive 8th grade tournament and Ava was very competitive but fell short to a very strong Rogersville team who won the tournament and a very good Mt. Grove team who took 1st place.”