7th & 8th Grade Football Bears Fall to West Plains

The Ava Middle School Bears traveled to West Plains for gridiron action on Thursday, October 4th. The Zizzers defeated the Bears 30-8 in the seventh grade contest. Ava took the lead late in the first quarter when Brayden Thorburn ran 52 yards for a touchdown. Rylin Dickson ran for the conversion and an 8-0 lead. West Plains dominated the game from that point, scoring two touchdowns in each half to claim the victory.

The Zizzers also won the eighth grade game, defeating the Bears 48-16. West Plains scored first to take the lead, but Hunter Hall returned the ensuing kickoff 68 yards for a touchdown. Grady Goss passed to Ben Manzolillo for the conversion to tie the game at 8-8. West Plains scored 40 unanswered points before Dalton Smith ran 11 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Hunter Hall ran for the conversion to close out the scoring for the evening.