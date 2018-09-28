Vandalism Charges Filed Against Ava Man 

The Ava Police Department reports charges have been filed against Dallas R. Tarpley, age 24, of Ava, for vandalism and property damage that occurred in the northeast side of town on August 6, 2018.

Ava Police Chief Reggie Johnson reports that on September 7, 2018, Tarpley was charged with a class E felony for Property Damage first-degree, with a $20,000 cash only bond.

At present, Tarpley has not been arrested. Current reports indicate he has left the state of Missouri, and is in hiding.

More charges may be sought in the case, as additional suspects are under investigation.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dallas R. Tarpley, please call the Ava Police Department, at (417) 683-2900.

This case is being investigated by Sgt. David Overcast.