Table Rock State Park Hosts Public Information Meeting Oct. 6

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 24, 2018 – Table Rock State Park invites the public to an informational meeting 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the park’s shelter house. The public is invited to share comments about the park and its operations. Park staff will be on hand to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

Table Rock State Park is located at 5272 State Hwy. 165, Branson. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 417-334-4704.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.