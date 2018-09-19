Seven Students Earn Academic All-State Honors

Academic All-State honors were earned during the 2018 track season by the Ava students shown above, from l to r, Sydney Gunter, Grace Key, Karli Pedersen, Layla Giorgianni and Eden Little. Not pictured, Marissa Reynolds and Kathrin Buff. To qualify student athletes must be nominated by their coach, have competed in a state series meet and have one of the following: 25+ on the ACT, 1150+ on the SAT or 3.6+ GPA.