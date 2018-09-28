See Something? Say Something! MSHP Has An App For That!

Lieutenant Colonel Eric T. Olson, acting superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages the public to download the Patrol’s free mobile app to stay informed and communicate with the agency.

September 25th is national awareness day for “See something, Say something,” an opportunity to reinforce the importance of watching out for our neighbors and reporting suspicious activity. If you’ve ever asked yourself, “Should I tell someone …” The answer is, “Yes!”

The Patrol’s mobile app provides quick access to the Patrol’s emergency line using that aptly named button or by using the Locations button to find addresses, phone numbers, emails, and web pages for all nine troop headquarters. There are multiple ways to contact the MSHP, so we can assist you.

The mobile app also provides three ways to instantly report crime tips and other suspicious activity:

• See Something — This enables you to record details about criminal behavior or safety concerns and then email them to us.

• Photo Tip — Send us a picture of any crime or suspicious activity you witness and include incident information.

• Crime Tips — Provides a way for you to submit crime tips to us.

This app is available to the public for both Android and Apple products. When downloading the MSHP app, select “public access.” No password is required.

The Patrol reminds the public that mobile technology should not be used while driving. Inattention continues to be a leading cause of traffic crashes in Missouri. Distracted drivers are dangerous drivers. Please use the MSHP mobile app–and all mobile technology–responsibly.