TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –– Rachel Ely of Ava, Mo. has received a Master of Arts degree from the University of Alabama. UA awarded 1,342 degrees during the summer 2018 commencement on August 4.

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education.