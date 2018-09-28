Pioneer Heritage Festival Oct. 6-7 at Chapel Grove

The Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks, an event that revisits the frontier lifestyle, is coming up next week in October, as organizers are gearing up to celebrate the skills and culture from our Ozark heritage. This fall marks the second official year of the Pioneer Heritage Festival, and once again, the event will be held at Chapel Grove, 15 miles east of Ava on Hwy. 14.

This fall the two-day event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6-7, and everyone is urged to attend. Festival hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days, and to gain entry, a donation of $5 or more per adult is requested. Also, remember to bring a lawn chair.

Daytime entertainment will offer musical presentations, along with ‘old time’ lifestyle demonstrations from a host of varied artisans and craftsman who display and teach skills from long ago.

The festival is family-friendly with many activities and contests for everyone and every age group. Some of the competitive offerings will include Best Cornbread, Best Pie, Best Embroidery-Crochet, period clothing contest, and more. Youth games will be offered each day with contests such as the three-legged race, water carrying race, sack race, and an egg toss.

On Saturday, Oct. 6, the main stage will offer entertainment from the Ozark Thunder Cloggers; Jeremy Meyers; square dance groups with music by Alvie Dooms and David Scrivner); String Instruments Talent Show; and South Wind.

On Sunday, Oct. 7, performers are Van Colbert and 2 Brothers, Stringed Union Bluegrass, and Finley River Boys.

Sunday morning church service begins at 10 a.m.

Festival demonstrations and exhibits include skills such as bow making, flint knapping, basketry, chair weaving, cast iron cooking, black smithing, yarn/thread weaving, leather and wood working. Historical information, photos, storytelling, herbs, and hand forged knives exhibits will also be on site.

Those attending are invited to bring musical instruments and join impromptu music jams. A dance floor will be provided.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information, please visit www.heritage417.com or visit the Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks Facebook page.