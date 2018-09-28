On Thursday, Sept 20, Mighty Mite football teams were readying for play in the grassy area behind the middle school building to the west. For spectators and parents, team play is not only entertaining but fun to watch, as the enthusiasm of the players will definitely bring a smile to your face.
Ava, Missouri
