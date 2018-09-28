Local Reflections on The Wall That Heals

In Memory of John Edward Ray
June 17, 1932 – May 13, 1969
By Lee Ray
It’s been so many years now Edd since you were taken away
From the ones who truly love you
To this very day.
Betrayed by our own country,
With no will to see the war through,
We lost so many brave – brave souls
So many just like you.
If I seem a little bitter brother
Well, I suppose that I am
So many families were torn apart
By their so-called “conflict” in Vietnam.
From a ship on the briny foam
I saw bombs and artillery explode from afar
I knew without a doubt
Their “conflict” was indeed a war.
June 17th is your birthday Edd
You can’t be here to celebrate
I will be and I will see it through
Without animosity or hate.
For I know that is what you would want
From your family and your friends,
Just a kind thought of remembrance
Of what was and could have been.
More Than Just A Name
By Lee Ray
I have been reading your old letters today Edd
The ones from the war to Mom and Dad.
They brought back a lot of memories
Many happy ones – others mighty sad.
Then I went for a walk in the woods
Same old hill you loved to roam,
I cried when I thought of how you died,
In a land so far from home.
June 17th will be your birthday Edd
Just 70 short years of time.
We lost you long ago – killed in action May 13, 1969.
What I’ve got to say Edd is this
From the memories your little brother recalls,
You mean a lot more to me brother
Than just a name on a cold, cold wall.