Ha Ha Tonka State Park Invites Public to Row with a Ranger Event Sept. 2

JEFFERSON CITY –– Ha Ha Tonka State Park invites the public to a Row with a Ranger event 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 2, at the park’s Spring Access parking lot. Led by Missouri State Park Rangers, the event is designed to allow people of all ages to experience the fun of kayaking at Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

Experience is not required and equipment will be provided to attendees at no charge. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own equipment if they prefer, as long as they provide a kayak, life jacket, and paddle. During the event, Rangers will share tips and tricks for safe kayaking, along with information about Ha Ha Tonka State Park and Lake of the Ozarks State Park, which is located approximately 20 minutes from Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

The event is free, but preregistration is recommended because of limited space. Attendees can sign up for this event on the park website. In the event of severe weather, Rangers may postpone or cancel the event.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park is located west of Camdenton on Highway D. For more information about the event, call the Ha Ha Tonka State Park office at (573) 346-2986.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.