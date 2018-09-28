Former Ava Resident Honored as Employee of the Year

Teresa Huffman Gloyd, a former Ava resident who now resides in Branson, was selected as employee of the year during the annual awards dinner hosted by her employer, Developmental Connections of Branson this past week.

According to family members, Teresa was not aware she had been nominated for the special award; consequently, the announcement was a complete surprise when her name was called as winner.

Teresa is the daughter of Jerry and Audrey Huffman, and sister of Sherry Wallace, of Ava. Teresa and her husband have one daughter, Jordan Gloyd, who is the supervisor of the Ozark County Library.

As part of the honor, Teresa was presented with a beautiful trophy, flowers and many nice gifts from her employer, Developmental Connections.