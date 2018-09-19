Douglas County Livestock Report

(Jefferson City, MO) – Fri Aug 24, 2018, MO Dept of Ag-USDA Market News, Ava- Douglas County Livestock Auction

Feeder Cattle Auction for 8/23/18

Receipts: 1402 Last Week: 1077 Year Ago: 1033

Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves steady, not enough yearlings to fully test the market. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to 1.00 higher. Demand moderate to good, supply moderate to heavy. Near 20 percent of the receipts were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 41 percent steers, 53 percent heifers, 05 percent bulls, with 21 percent over 600 lbs.

Feeder Steers:

Medium and Large 1

350-400 lbs 181.00-187.00; 400-500 lbs 168.00-185.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-172.00; pkg 602 lbs calves 155.00, 630-700 lbs 153.50-164.00; pkg 704 lbs 152.00.

Medium and Large 1-2

400-500 lbs 163.00-173.00, 415-440 lbs thin 178.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00 -166.00; 600-665 lbs 154.50-158.00, pkg 622 lbs calves 154.00; pkg 701 lbs 153.50.

Medium and Large 2

400-500 lbs 150.00-162.50; pkg 508 lbs 155.00.

Large 1

pkg 645 lbs calves 151.00; pkg 773 lbs 138.00.

Feeder Heifers:

Medium and Large 1

330-400 lbs 156.00-159.00; 400-500 lbs 148.00-154.50; 500-600 lbs 142.50-152.00; pkg 605 lbs 146.00.

Medium and Large 1-2

300-400 lbs 150.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-147.00, thin 150.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-145.00, pkg 581 lbs yearlings 145.50; 600-700 lbs 132.50-144.00. Medium and Large 2

pkg 354 lbs full 150.00; 400-500 lbs 132.50-143.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-135.00, pkg yearlings 145.50.

Large 1

pkg 510 lbs 138.50; pkg 632 lbs calves 127.00.

Large 1-2

pkg 417 lbs 152.00. Medium 2-3 365-375 lbs few 138.00-140.00.

Medium 3

pkg 630 lbs 120.00.

Feeder Bulls:

Medium and Large 1

pkg 473 lbs 160.00; pkg 545 lbs 145.00; pkg 677 lbs calves 136.00.

Medium and Large 1-2

350-400 lbs 176.00-182.00; pkg 459 lbs thin 162.00; 500-520 lbs few 147.00-150.00; 650-700 lbs 126.00-137.00.

Medium and Large 2

pkg 669 lbs 133.50.

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 52.50-54.00. 50.00-51.00

Boning 80-85 55.00-58.00 ind 50.00

Lean 85-90 49.00-56.00 57.00-60.00 44.00-48.50

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1350-2170 lbs, 76.00-86.50; High Dressing 88.00-90.00, Low Dressing 74.00-76.00.

Replacement Cows: Medium and Large 1-2 1030-1365 lbs, four to six years, third stage, 1325.00-1500.00, pkg 1348 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, third stage, 1050.00. Pkg 895 lbs, yearlings, second stage, 1035.00, pkg 1108 lbs, two to four years, second stage, 1075.00. Pkg 850 lbs, three to six years, first stage, 935.00, 1025-1165 lbs, six years to short and solid mouth, first stage, 750.00-850.00. Medium and Large 2 845-995 lbs, three to six years, first stage, 800.00-850.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1100-1225 lbs, four to six years, open to first stage, with 200 to 285 lb calves, 1425.00-1500.00. pkg 1200 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, first stage, with 300 lb calves, 1375.00.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-5618; 24 Hour Market Report 573-522-9244; www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS141.txt

