Douglas County Health Department Offers Free Flu Shot Clinic

With winter fast approaching, the Douglas County Health Department is once again offering free flu shots for Douglas County residents, while supplies last.

Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 2, during regular business hours, county residents are encouraged to stop in and receive a flu shot. No appointment is necessary.

The shots are offered on a first come, first serve basis.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact the office at 417-683-4174 and ask to speak with Tina or Stephanie.

This is a free service for residents of Douglas County, but donations are accepted.

The Douglas County Health Department is an equal opportunity employer and all services are offered on a non-discriminatory basis.